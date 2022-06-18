UK Court Closes Flashy Pastor Tobi’s Church In London

A UK High Court has ordered the closure of the Salvation Proclaimer Ministries Limited, popularly known as SPAC Nation, run by Nigerian-born Tobi Adegboyega, in public interest.

In a statement on the UK government’s website on Friday, the court presided over by Juge Burton gave the order on June 9, 2022, with the Official Receiver appointed as liquidator.

The London-based church group was wound up after failing to properly account for more than £1.87 million of outgoings and operating with a lack of transparency.

The court heard that SPAC Nation was incorporated in 2012, as a charity set up to advance Christianity.