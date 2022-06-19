APC’s BAO Wins Ekiti 2022 Governorship Election

Oyebanji has won the election with 187,057 votes to defeat a former governor of the state, Segun Oni, of the Social Democratic Party who polled 82,211 votes, and the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Bisi Kolawole, who scored 67,457.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Biodun Oyebanji, the winner of the Ekiti State governorship election.

The Returning Officer for the election, Prof Kayode Adebowale, who is the Vice Chancellor, the University of Ibadan, announced the results.

Adebowale said, “Oyebanji, having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected as the governor-elect of Ekiti State”

Sixteen parties participated in Saturday’s governorship election.

Out of the 360,753 votes cast, the total valid votes in the election were 351,865.

Meanwhile, the agent of SDP, Owoseeni Ajayi, did not sign the forms for the votes cast, the agent of the ADP, said, “Instead of having polling centres, what we have in Ekiti are vote-buying centres”.