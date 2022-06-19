Lagos motorists beware: avoid traffic, road blocks as Tinubu arrives

Please be Informed that some parts of Lagos Metropolis will have heavy vehicular inflow due to the arrival of APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Lagos State, and a reception (mass political rally) is planned for him.

PLS AVOID;

A) Roads leading to the Presidential Wing of Muritala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday 19th June 2022. His arrival time is 12noon, so traffic could build up from 10am.*

B) Roads leading to APC Presidential Candidate Reception Venue: Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

C) Huge Party Members would be mobilised in the aforementioned routes and the following roads will be congested Surulere, Coker Aguda, Itire/Ikate, Mushin, Odi-Olowo, Yaba, Mainland, Somolu, Bariga, Oshodi-Isolo and Environs

Pls use Alternative Routes to V.I