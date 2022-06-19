Okowa Claims he’s an Igbo man, apts as Atiku’s Vice

“For me, yes I’m from Delta State. I’m definitely an Igbo man. There’s no doubt about that. I’m from Delta State in the South-South, but if you’re looking at the Igbos across the country, I’m an Igbo man, I can’t be counted out and that is the true situation.

“The issue of the vice presidency has not been on the debate where it will go to is actually premised on the fact that when the presidential candidate emerges he looks for what possible zone and what person can work with me and what can be part of the team that can make us actually succeed in governing the people aright. I think that is what informed the decision.

“I am just a lucky person. Being from the South-South I am also an Igbo man and to that extent, I fit into all the divides, because my brother from the South-East, I’m part of them. I am also part of the South-South, but that does not stop the agitation for the future as it stands for the Igbo for the presidency of this country.

“There are two geo-political zones that feel shortchanged; The North-East (where Atiku is from) and the South-East geo-political zone, because none of them, no son from these zones have actually been president of this nation. They obviously have a point and I believe that we sympathize with them.

“And I believe also that since one of us has emerged from the North-East at this point in time, it’s a good sign for the future, that if the North East has the opportunity and by God’s grace Atiku becomes the president, then it’s a good sign that the South-East will have the opportunity.

“Because the next point in time what we will be talking about is that the South-East itself is the only zone that is left and they will lay claim to it.”