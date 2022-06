Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, on Saturday, conferred traditional titles on the Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje and his wife, Hafsat.

They were honoured with the Aare Fiwajoye and Yeye Aare Fiwajoye of Ibadan land titles.

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero alongside Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero were among dignitaries at the ceremony which held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan.