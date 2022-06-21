BOBRISKY opens his \ her N400m mansion, knocks for Muslim clerics

Muslim clerics shower him \ her with prayers and she later showered them with money.

A viral video on social media has shown Muslim clerics praying at the housewarming ceremony of the controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

In the video from the event on Sunday, Bobrisky was seated and fully clad in female Yoruba traditional attire, surrounded by Muslim clerics who sat on the floor and offered Islamic prayers.

The video has sparked knocks from Twitter users who faulted the presence of clerics at the crossdresser’s event