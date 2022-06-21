CAF Unveils Africa’s Best Players July 21

A new category; Interclubs Women Player of the Year has been introduced into CAF Africa Players Awards

This year’s edition of the prestigious award ceremony for African football, the CAF Awards 2022, will hold on July 21, 2022, in Morocco.

The CAF Awards will be held ahead of the final of Africa’s flagship women’s competition, Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2023 scheduled to take place from July 2 to July 23.

As in previous editions, there will be several categories to be presented, in addition to the coveted prize: Player of the Year (Men & Women).

Other categories include Interclub Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Club of the Year, and Goal of the Year.

The winners will be decided by votes from captains and coaches of the Member Associations, selected journalists, CAF Technical Study Group and CAF Legends.

The period under review is from September 2021 until June 2022.

The previous edition of the CAF Awards was held in 2019 in Hurghada, Egypt.

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala scooped the African Player of the Year Men and Women respectively