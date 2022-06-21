Marketers sell Petrol @ N180 / Litre officially, Queues get longer

Marketers of petroleum products in Nigeria on Monday pushed for N180 per litre as queues for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol worsened in Lagos and Ogun.

Main while, queues for fuel at filling stations in parts of Lagos and Ogun, has been worsened with scarcity spreading to more stations.

The Independent Petrol Marketing Association of Nigeria gave the ordered to its members to start selling petrol at N180 per litre

This was a statement issued by the Association today

RE :PETROL PRICING

Distinguish marketers, the Chairman and executives in conjunction with some senior members of our unit, organised a press conference today 20th June 2022, at IPMAN HOUSE Ejigbo Lagos, where we explained our predicament with the current price of PMS at private depot.

We explained that with the current price, there is no way we can sell less than N180 per litre. On this note, members are hereby advised to sell at a sustainable price within their environment.

Just make sure that the price is on your pump. Kindly contact the Secretariat should you have any authority challenging your operations.