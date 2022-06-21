Revealing gist about Tinubu/Fashola’s relationship

On a day, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar came visiting to Lagos, at an event at the Airport Hotel Ikeja to welcome the August visitor, I recall raising my hands to ask the then Governor Ahmed Bola Tinubu of Lagos a Direct and pointed Question: Sir Why did you choose Raji Babatunde Fashola amongst the pack of array of talents as the best man for the job?

Ahmed Bola Tinubu went into a long narrative to explain the reasons why he zeroed in on Fashola. He said following the controversy that trailed the annulment of the June 12 1993 election, he [Tinubu] and others were forced into premature exile. Given the circumstances that forced his exile, he assigned the management of his affairs, including his assets and property to the firm of Kafaru Tinubu & Co, Legal Practitioners, which in turn specifically assigned a Counsel in the firm, Fashola to directly handle.

Tinubu said throughout his period in exile, Fashola managed his estate with uncommon professionalism, integrity and Service delivery quality. Fashola took his instructions to dispose off some of his assets and dutifully kept the proceeds in the designated Client’s account without removing a kobo, not even his professional fees for the Services.Tinubu said upon his return from exile, Fashola rendered a comprehensive account and handed over all the funds realised from the proceeds of his property back to him INTACT without removing a kobo. Tinubu said he asked Fashola, “why have you not removed your professional fees for Services rendered? Fashola shocked him by responding that he could not take his professional fees, since both parties were yet to agree on the applicable fees to be paid for the Services. Tinubu said that development struck a Chord in him about the honesty and integrity of Raji Babatunde Fashola.

Tinubu said when he became Governor, he appointed Alhaji Lai Mohammed as his Chief of Staff. When Alhaji Lai Mohammed suddenly resigned to contest the Governorship of Kwara State, the need to find a suitable and reliable replacement arose. Tinubu said he remembered Raji Babatunde Fashola, the man who handled his affairs while in exile without blemish. He invited Fashola to assume the role.

Again, Fashola distinguished himself by rendering Stellar Services to the delight of all.

Therefore, when at the end of his tenure, it was time for him “to anoint a Successor”, he had no difficulty in coming to the conclusion that Fashola was the best man for the job.

Tinubu stuck to his Choice to the anger of some of his associates who defected to other parties. Fashola went on to emerge as the party’s Candidate in the Primaries, contested the General election and won a popular election as Governor. Governor Fashola did his two terms as Governor of Lagos State and is generally acknowledged as one of the best things to happen to Lagos State. Fashola coined the Phrase “Eko oni baje. Obaje ti”.

Laff.

The Tinubu- Fashola Story as narrated above holds a lot of lessons for the present and upcoming generations. First, it underscores the need to uphold Professional Standards in Service delivery. Secondly, the need to uphold integrity and honesty as prerequisites to Career advancement.

This Story endeared Fashola to me, and today I celebrate him as an exemplar of an ideal Public Servant.

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN is the first Nigerian to hold three Strategic Ministries [Works, Power and Housing] in Nigeria and today serves admirably as the Minister of Works and Housing of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

I recall this Story this morning because I’m impressed by the way and manner Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN comported himself admirably during the build- up to the Primaries that led to the emergence of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as the flag bearer of APC.

Knowing that he is Close to JAGABAN and PYO, both of whom served Lagos State excellently, Fashola kept a dignified Silence and refused to be drawn into the controversy of offering any comments. He maintained a dignified SILENCE throughout the proceedings.

Today, I urge us all to take lessons from Fashola’s power of Silence.

Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, please stand up for recognition.

My name is *Wahab Shittu

On a day, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar came visiting to Lagos, at an event at the Airport Hotel Ikeja to welcome the August visitor, I recall raising my hands to ask the then Governor Ahmed Bola Tinubu of Lagos a Direct and pointed Question: Sir Why did you choose Raji Babatunde Fashola amongst the pack of array of talents as the best man for the job?

Ahmed Bola Tinubu went into a long narrative to explain the reasons why he zeroed in on Fashola. He said following the controversy that trailed the annulment of the June 12 1993 election, he [Tinubu] and others were forced into premature exile. Given the circumstances that forced his exile, he assigned the management of his affairs, including his assets and property to the firm of Kafaru Tinubu & Co, Legal Practitioners, which in turn specifically assigned a Counsel in the firm, Fashola to directly handle.

Tinubu said throughout his period in exile, Fashola managed his estate with uncommon professionalism, integrity and Service delivery quality. Fashola took his instructions to dispose off some of his assets and dutifully kept the proceeds in the designated Client’s account without removing a kobo, not even his professional fees for the Services.Tinubu said upon his return from exile, Fashola rendered a comprehensive account and handed over all the funds realised from the proceeds of his property back to him INTACT without removing a kobo. Tinubu said he asked Fashola, “why have you not removed your professional fees for Services rendered? Fashola shocked him by responding that he could not take his professional fees, since both parties were yet to agree on the applicable fees to be paid for the Services. Tinubu said that development struck a Chord in him about the honesty and integrity of Raji Babatunde Fashola.

Tinubu said when he became Governor, he appointed Alhaji Lai Mohammed as his Chief of Staff. When Alhaji Lai Mohammed suddenly resigned to contest the Governorship of Kwara State, the need to find a suitable and reliable replacement arose. Tinubu said he remembered Raji Babatunde Fashola, the man who handled his affairs while in exile without blemish. He invited Fashola to assume the role.

Again, Fashola distinguished himself by rendering Stellar Services to the delight of all.

Therefore, when at the end of his tenure, it was time for him “to anoint a Successor”, he had no difficulty in coming to the conclusion that Fashola was the best man for the job.

Tinubu stuck to his Choice to the anger of some of his associates who defected to other parties. Fashola went on to emerge as the party’s Candidate in the Primaries, contested the General election and won a popular election as Governor. Governor Fashola did his two terms as Governor of Lagos State and is generally acknowledged as one of the best things to happen to Lagos State. Fashola coined the Phrase “Eko oni baje. Obaje ti”.

Laff.

The Tinubu- Fashola Story as narrated above holds a lot of lessons for the present and upcoming generations. First, it underscores the need to uphold Professional Standards in Service delivery. Secondly, the need to uphold integrity and honesty as prerequisites to Career advancement.

This Story endeared Fashola to me, and today I celebrate him as an exemplar of an ideal Public Servant.

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN is the first Nigerian to hold three Strategic Ministries [Works, Power and Housing] in Nigeria and today serves admirably as the Minister of Works and Housing of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

I recall this Story this morning because I’m impressed by the way and manner Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN comported himself admirably during the build- up to the Primaries that led to the emergence of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as the flag bearer of APC.

Knowing that he is Close to JAGABAN and PYO, both of whom served Lagos State excellently, Fashola kept a dignified Silence and refused to be drawn into the controversy of offering any comments. He maintained a dignified SILENCE throughout the proceedings.

Today, I urge us all to take lessons from Fashola’s power of Silence.

Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, please stand up for recognition.

My name is *Wahab Shittu