15 things to know about Ekiti State Governor-elect Oyebanji
June 22, 2022
- Oyebanji was born on December 21, 1967 in lkogosi-Ekiti.
- He is 54 years old.
- He attended Baptist Primary School in Ikogosi-Ekiti, Ekiti State
- He attended CAC Grammar Sc6hool in Efon-Alaaye, Ekiti state in 1979, and Awo Community High School. He later attended Federal School of Arts and Science in Ondo State and the District Commercial Secondary School in Aramoko-Ekiti from 1983 to 1985.
- He graduated from Ondo State University, currently known as Ekiti State University with a degree in Political Science in 1989.
- He had a Master’s degree in Political Science from the University of Ibadan (UI) in 1992.
- From 1993 to 1997, Oyebanji lectured at the Department of Political Science, University of Ado Ekiti, before he proceeded to work in the banking sector.
- He was the secretary of the committee that oversaw the creation of Ekiti State in 1996.
- He served as one of the key aides to the first democratically elected governor of the state, Otunba Niyi Adebayo.
- He served as a two-term commissioner in Ekiti, under the Ministry of Integration and Inter-Governmental Affairs and Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning and Service Delivery.
- Oyebanji was the Chief of Staff to Governor of Ekiti State from 2001 to 2003.
- He was Head, Office of Transformation Strategy and Delivery (OTSD), Ekiti State from December 2011 to January 2013.
- On October 16, 2018, Oyebanji was appointed Secretary to the Ekiti State Government and served till December 2021, when he resigned to run for Governorship.
- His declaration as Governor is one of the earliest in Nigerian history as the result was announced on the night of the election.
- He is married to Professor Oyebanji, a princess in Ado Ekiti and associate professor at the University of Ibadan.
