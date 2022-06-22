Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » 15 things to know about Ekiti State Governor-elect Oyebanji

15 things to know about Ekiti State Governor-elect Oyebanji

YouNews June 22, 2022 Celebrity, Interviews, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 71 Views

  1. Oyebanji was born on December 21, 1967 in lkogosi-Ekiti.
  2. He is 54 years old.
  3. He attended Baptist Primary School in Ikogosi-Ekiti, Ekiti State
  4. He attended CAC Grammar Sc6hool in Efon-Alaaye, Ekiti state in 1979, and Awo Community High School. He later attended Federal School of Arts and Science in Ondo State and the District Commercial Secondary School in Aramoko-Ekiti from 1983 to 1985.
  5. He graduated from Ondo State University, currently known as Ekiti State University with a degree in Political Science in 1989.
  6. He had a Master’s degree in Political Science from the University of Ibadan (UI) in 1992.
  7. From 1993 to 1997, Oyebanji lectured at the Department of Political Science, University of Ado Ekiti, before he proceeded to work in the banking sector.
  8. He was the secretary of the committee that oversaw the creation of Ekiti State in 1996.
  9. He served as one of the key aides to the first democratically elected governor of the state, Otunba Niyi Adebayo.
  10. He served as a two-term commissioner in Ekiti, under the Ministry of Integration and Inter-Governmental Affairs and Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning and Service Delivery.
  11. Oyebanji was the Chief of Staff to Governor of Ekiti State from 2001 to 2003.
  12. He was Head, Office of Transformation Strategy and Delivery (OTSD), Ekiti State from December 2011 to January 2013.
  13. On October 16, 2018, Oyebanji was appointed Secretary to the Ekiti State Government and served till December 2021, when he resigned to run for Governorship.
  14. His declaration as Governor is one of the earliest in Nigerian history as the result was announced on the night of the election.
  15. He is married to Professor Oyebanji, a princess in Ado Ekiti and associate professor at the University of Ibadan.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

CJN responds to Supreme Court justices’ protest letter..you need to read it!

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, has responded to a letter sent to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.