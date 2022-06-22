Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » buhari » Buhari Nominates seven new ministers

Buhari Nominates seven new ministers

YouNews June 22, 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the list of seven ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and approval.

The nominees will replace the Ministers who resigned from their duties to seek elective positions in the recently concluded primaries across the political parties for the 2023 election.

MINISTERIAL NOMINEES
•Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh (Abia)
•Umana Okon Umana (Akwa Ibom)
•Egwumakama Joseph Nkama (Ebonyi)
•Goodluck Nnana Opiah (Imo)
•Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub (Kano)
•Ademola Adewole Adegoroye (Ondo)
•Odum Odih (Rivers)

