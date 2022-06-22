Buhari Nominates seven new ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the list of seven ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and approval.

The nominees will replace the Ministers who resigned from their duties to seek elective positions in the recently concluded primaries across the political parties for the 2023 election.

MINISTERIAL NOMINEES

•Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh (Abia)

•Umana Okon Umana (Akwa Ibom)

•Egwumakama Joseph Nkama (Ebonyi)

•Goodluck Nnana Opiah (Imo)

•Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub (Kano)

•Ademola Adewole Adegoroye (Ondo)

•Odum Odih (Rivers)