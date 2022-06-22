Olu of Agodo Murder; Five More Accused Persons Arraigned, Remanded

By Felix Mordi

Additional arrest of five persons, in connection with the cold-blooded murder of the Olu of Agodo in the Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Olajide Ayinde Odetola, has been made by operatives of the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan-Lagos.

The accused persons, Seun Adeshigbin, 23; Femi Sanyaolu Olukugu, 21; Segun Ajayi Daisi, 31; Semiu Sanni, 48, and Haruna Olanrewaju, 32, were on Monday, June 20, 2022, arraigned at the Itori Chief Magistrate’s Court on a three-count charge of conspiracy and murder of the late monarch, whose remains were also set ablaze on January 24, 2022 in Agodo Village.

This brings the number of accused persons in this case to 17, with 12 previously arraigned before the same court and remanded.

The presiding Magistrate, O. F. Adeduntan, however, ordered that the accused persons be remanded at the Oba Correctional Centre, while adjourning the matter to August 24, 2022.

Preceding the Magistrate’s order of remand of the five accused persons, the prosecuting counsel, Seidu Yunisa, while requesting that they be remanded at the Oba Correctional facility, said there was an application before the court, dated 20th June, 2022 and submitted same date.

He prayed to move the affidavit and quoted Section 306 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Ogun State, which granted that they should be remanded in the Nigeria Correctional Centre for 60 days at the first instance, pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) and arraignment before a court of competent jurisdiction.

In support of his prayers, the prosecuting counsel presented a 13-paragraph affidavit, deposed to by Sergeant Samuel Ogunkunle, and annexed it with Exhibits labeled “A to N”, and relied on all the Exhibits.