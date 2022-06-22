Retired Prisons Comptroller Docked for N8.7m Land Scam

The Abuja Zonal Command of the EFCC on June 21, 2022, arraigned one Kayode Raphael Odeyemi, a 62-year-old retired Deputy Comptroller of Correction, before Justice M.A. Madugu of the FCT High Court, Bwari Abuja on a two count charge for offences bordering on land fraud.

Count one of the charge reads, “that you, Kayode Raphael Odeyemi sometime in December 2019 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, by false pretense and with intent to defraud, did obtain the sum of N6,500,000 (Six Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira) from Joseph N. Emelieze, paid into your First Bank account number 2015894843, under the pretense that the said payment was meant for purchase of plot of land situate at Sabon Lugbe, Abuja, a fact which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act”.

