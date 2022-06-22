Za Zu Zeh (Portable) trending..2 negative, 1positive issues

Tragedy struck at the Iyano Ilogbo area of Ogun State when a Range Rover, belonging to fast rising Nigerian singer, Portable, hit a bike rider.

The driver of the car, who is one of Portable’s associates, was running errands when the sad event happened.

Portable’s manager, who confirmed the incident , noted that the victim died after he was rushed to the hospital.

His manager, named Theresa, told our correspondent, “I’ll be very fast with you because I’m very busy. I was the one that sent one of his boys to go and buy something for me.

“On their way going, maybe the bike man thought that Portable was the one driving or they wanted to collect money or whatever, but the man drove to the vehicle. That was how they hit the man.

“They called me. I left where I was with Portable. We went there. The guy that drove the car rushed the man to the hospital. I got to the hospital and transferred N25,000 to them.

“They said N20,000 was for treatment while N5,000 was for X-ray.”

She noted that when she got to the hospital, the bike rider was complaining about pains on his back, noting that his two female passengers were unhurt.

The manager continued, “When I left the hospital, I gave them another N8,000 to take a cab to where they were going to conduct the X-ray. Immediately I left there, I reported to the Divisional Police Officer and the Commissioner of Police.

“I called DPO Sango and DPO Ifo to explain what happened. After 10 minutes, they called me back from the hospital that the man had given up.

“When I got the call, I had to call the boy that was in the scenario to go to the station to report himself.”

Curiously, Ogun police order singer Portable to report himself., days back. Portable Faces Possible Arrest for Hiring Men to Beat DJ Chicken

Portable had sparked reactions on social media following news that he is wanted by the Ogun state police command over a recent incident .

The singer hired thugs to beat up an ex-ally DJ Chicken for betraying him and even shared proof on social media.

Portable has therefore been advised to show up willingly at the station so that the law will take its course A lot of Nigerians are not surprised at the new development as many pointed out that spending some days in prison will reset Portable’s head.

Interestingly in a positive note, Portable had last week welcomed a child with his lover, Feranmi, and the naming ceremony on Tuesday.

Controversial singer Portable tied the knot with his wife at their second child’s naming ceremony today.

Videos from the event showed the excited singer spraying wads of cash as his wife knelt before him.

Some fans, however, pointed out his wife’s facial expression and how he put the ring on her finger; someone said: “Everything na rough rough for portable.”