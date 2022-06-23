Crown Court, in UK denies Ekweremadu & wife’s bail

Ekweremadu and his wife were alleged to have provided false information about the kidney donor’s age so as to remove the liability of consent, which in most countries, is 18 years.

The Metropolitan Police arrested a former Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, over a plot to harvest the kidney of a 15-year-old boy.

Ekweremadu and his wife have since been arraigned in a British Crown Court, in the UK, and bail denied.

The prosecution alleged that the lawmaker and his wife brought a 15-year-old boy under the false pretext of giving him a good life in the UK, only to organise the harvest of the lad’s kidney, which was thwarted.

According to the prosecution, the potential beneficiary of the kidney was Ekweremadu’s daughter, an 18-year-old, whose details were not disclosed, except that she has been undergoing dialysis and is critically in need of a kidney.