Gun man arrested while raping housewife after ‘successful’ robbery

Tosin Omoniyi has been allegedly arrested while attempting to rape a woman after robbing her family of valuables in their house at Idanre community in the Idanre Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police, the suspect entered into the apartment through the window around 1am and dispossessed the couple of their money and other valuables.

The PPRO said, “It was in the process of trying to rape the wife of the man that he (husband) summoned courage and descended on the accused, apprehended the robber with the help of neighbours, and dispossessed him of his gun.”

When interrogated, Omoniyi, who claimed to be a commercial motorcyclist, said he operated alone and had successfully robbed many people in the town.

He said, “I entered through the window and met the couple in the house; I ordered them to bring out all the money and valuables in their house. They were able to bring out just N50,000, but I asked the woman to go and bring more valuables from her room because I was not satisfied with the cash.

“I followed the wife into her room to search the room and I asked her to lie on the bed and she obeyed because I was holding a gun. The woman shouted that I was about to rape her and her husband rushed in with four other men.

“I was overpowered before I could go for my gun because I had dropped the gun on the ground while I was trying to sleep with the woman. They beat me up, seized the gun and handed me over to the police.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, who paraded the suspect, said he would soon be charged to court.