Insiders reveals truth about Ekweremadu’s Organ Harvesting deal

YouNews June 23, 2022

The story not reported is that he wasn’t harvesting to sell but to give to one of his children that needs an organ replacement.

It is alleged that the child of a poor man from Nigeria was tricked with money and was taken to the UK.

A source however said, “But he forgot the the British system is not like Nigeria where money buys everyone.

“You can’t just bring another person’s child to the UK just so he can be a donor for your own child without due process.

“Organ donation and sales happens everyday, the only difference here is that the victim or seller is a child so, it is assumed he or she is doing so against his will.

“An organ transplant gone sour. He couldn’t possibly want to harvest organ for commercial purpose. We lack the culture of due diligence and believe on financial inducement almost for everything”

