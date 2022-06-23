Sen. Ekweremadu, wife, arrested in U. K for Organ Harvest

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
June 23, 2022

The United Kingdom Metropolitan Police have formally charged two Nigerians with conspiracy to facilitate the travel of another person for organ harvesting.

The suspects were arrested and charged over their plan to bring a child into the country to allegedly harvest the said child’s organs.

The two arrested suspects were identified as Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, and Ike Ekweremadu, 60, from Nigeria.

The suspects who have been remanded in custody will appear at Uxbridge magistrates court later on Thursday.

They are charged with conspiracy to harvest organs

According to the report, the charges involve arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting

The child involved has been safeguarded.

The investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

