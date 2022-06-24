Ekweremadu’s double tragedy : Organ didn’t match, in detention till July 7

Facts are coming out on the Ekweremadu matter..

But the latest is that the organ didn’t even match.

And he and his wife have been denied bail.. They will be in detention till next hearing early July.

Ike Ekweremadu sources said wasn’t involved in any organ trafficking

He has a daughter who needs a transplant.

A willing donor was seen in Nigeria and travel preparations were made

The source further explained that Ike Ekweremadu did write to the British High Commission, explaining the situation.

In the letter, the former deputy senate president said he was writing in support of a visa applicant who was scheduled for “medical investigations for a kidney donation to Ms Sonia Ekweremadu”.

The donor travelled to the UK with the patient.

The donor is a 21 year old man and not a girl as many are writing. He is not a minor.

As it happened, the organ did not even match.

Not wanting to return to Nigeria, the donor went to report that he was trafficked to London for possible organ harvest, believing same would guarantee him asylum.