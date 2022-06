Mr Bayero, who is suffering from congenital hemiplegia, is the last son of the late emir of Kano, Ado Bayero.

The prince tied the knot with the his two beautiful brides, Badi’a Tasiu Adam and Fatima Ibrahim Adam at Markaz Imamu Bukhari Mosque, Rijiyar Zaki and Tsakuwa Juma’a Mosque, Kano respectively.

The young Bayero was famous for sitting with his late father in a horse-drawn carriage during durbars.