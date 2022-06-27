CJN Tanko Muhammad Resigns

The Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Tanko Muhammad, has resigned.

The reasons for his resignation are still sketchy at the time of filing this report, but YOU NEWS learnt that

Tanko Muhammad has been accessed for corruption and mismanagement of funds meant for the running of NJC.

The Supreme Court has also been accused of giving loopsided judgement.

Information also has it that arrangements are ongoing to swear in the next most senior justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

According to reports, a formal announcement will be made shortly. Until his resignation, reports had it that Justice Muhammad was seriously ill.

Only last week, 14 justices of the Supreme Court had written him a letter to lament the decrepit state of affairs in the apex court