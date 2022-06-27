Tinubu says “unknown soldiers”stole his certificates in 1994

Controversy over Tinubu’s claims that he lost his academic certificates in his submission to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The former Lagos State governor with two degrees from two American universities disclosed in an affidavit submitted to INEC that his primary and secondary school certificates were stolen by “unknown soldiers” during the military junta in 1994.

Popular social commentator and columnist, Femi Aribisala, on his Twitter handle, alleged that Tinubu committed perjury because he did not attend Government College, Ibadan as he claimed in his affidavit.

“I wrote in 2014 that Tinubu’s affidavit that he attended Government College Ibadan (GCI) between 1965 and 1968 is false. I was in GCI from 1962-1968, and Tinubu was not there. Tinubu now tells INEC he did not go to primary or secondary school. This means he committed perjury,” he tweeted.

Another Twitter user, Okpala Izuchukwu Zuma, tweeted, “INEC Nigeria should be careful with this Tinubu certificate scandal. It has huge implications if justice is not done. ”

The late activist and human rights lawyer, Gani Fawenhinmi, had dragged the APC standard-bearer to court over the issue in 1999.

Fawenhinmi had dragged the case up to the Supreme Court, which ruled that Tinubu could not be prosecuted by the police for alleged certificate forgery; that only the Lagos State House of Assembly could investigate him.