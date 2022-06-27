Tinubu still Searching for running mate

The delay by Tinubu in picking a running mate was deliberate and strategic, insiders reveals.

Announcing the name of a running mate at this moment could be costly for Tinubu, especially with the calls from different quarters that a Muslim-Muslim or Christain-Christian ticket is a no-no. It is also to avoid certain strategic errors.

The APC had submitted the name of a party chieftain in Katsina State, Ibrahim Masari, to the Independent National Electoral Commission as its surrogate running mate.

Masari is a serving board member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru, Plateau State.

A source is however insisting that weeks after Masari’s name was submitted to the INEC, the APC had yet to settle for a candidate.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday, Tinubu, who is the National Leader of the APC, said he was still studying how the House of Representatives Speaker, Gbajabiamila and the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, had been working harmoniously, in his search for a running mate.

He said this at the presentation of a book titled ‘Mr Speaker: The Legislative Life, Service and Resilience of Femi Gbajabiamila and the unveiling of a Legislative Mentorship Initiative to mark Gbajabiamila’s 60th birthday.