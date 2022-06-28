How temporary is new CJN’s appointment ?

64-year old Judge Olukayode Tajudeen Ariwoola from Iseyin, Oke-Ogun, Oyo state will act as CJN for three months as allowed by law.

Before the 90 days elapse, the President is required to transmit his nomination as substantive CJN to the Senate for confirmation.

His clearance by the Red Chamber will determine if he will be sworn-in again as CJN. Again, before the expiration of the three months he will be in acting capacity, background checks are expected to be done on him by the Nation’s security agencies like the DSS and if found wanting, he will be communicated of the decision and advised to retire, prematurely.

The President, can also, on his own, decide not to appoint him as substantive CJN and Ariwoola would have no option other than to resign from the Supreme Court bench. As the most senior judge, it would be ‘odd’ for him to be presided over by a junior colleague. If cleared and inaugurated as substantive CJN, he will be in office till 2028!