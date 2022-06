Was ex -CJN forced to quit or for ill-health ?

The acting CJN takes over from Ibrahim Muhammad, who resigned earlier on Monday

Although he was said to have resigned on the grounds of ill-health, it was learnt that he was forced to quit his position.

Fourteen justices of the supreme court had accused the former CJN of abandoning his responsibility as the leader of the court.

Ariwoola, 63, is expected to serve in an acting capacity till further confirmation by the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the national assembly.