Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has just opened the Greater Lagos LBIC Apartments in Agege.

It was built for those displaced by the Pen Cinema Bridge about five years ago.

The Government handed over the keys to the allottees – free of charge.

They hailed Mr Sanwo-Olu , who they described as a promise keeper, for restoring them to the place in which they had lived for over 30 years.