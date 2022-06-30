Shocking revelations, another dimension to Tinubu’s identity crisis

Amoda Lamidi Yekini Sangodele Served As House Boy To Abibatu Mogaji Who Later Adopted Him As Her Son.

She Compelled Her Brother Who Was A Senior Police Officer And A Lawyer, Kafaru Tinubu To Train Him.

When Bola Tinubu, Kafaru’s First Child Died, Abibatu Persuaded Her Brother To Allow Amoda Lamidi Yekini Sangodele To Switch Into The Identity Of Her Deceased Niece, Bola Tinubu.

The Real Bola Tinubu Is Kafaru’s first Child Who Was Billed To Travel To USA For Further Studies With An Extant Visa Before Her Unfortunate Premature Death.

Amoda Lamidi Yekini Sangodele Travelled With Late Bola Tinubu’s Visa And Identity To America.

He Spent The First Couple Of Years Attending Extra Moral Classes.

He Forged The Required Documents To Gain Admission Into Chicago State University And Integrated His Birth Name ( Amoda) Into His New Identity As Ahmed.