Trending debates as Fulani herdsmen kill man who killed cow in Lagos

Two yet-to-be-identified cattle herders on Monday reportedly stabbed a man to death in protest against the killing of a cow around Agemowo, in the Badagry area of Lagos State.

The herders were crossing the expressway with their cattle when a commercial bus crushed the cow to death.

Angered by the development, the herders accosted the driver and demanded payment for the dead cow.

It was learnt that the request for payment led to an argument that degenerated into a fight, as the herders allegedly stabbed the victim to death.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the victim’s death led to a clash between the herders and motorists in the area.

He said, “I live close to the bus-stop where the incident happened and witnessed the event from afar, but I couldn’t move close as a result of the clash between the Fulani herders and motorists in the area.

“The herders held down the driver and insisted that he pay for the dead cow and the driver agreed to pay a sum of N500,000.

“But other motorists who stopped insisted that the incident was not the bus driver’s fault and that he shouldn’t pay, that the Fulani will pay if the matter gets to court.

This led to heated argument between the Fulani herders and motorists and it degenerated into a fight. A bus conductor died in the process.”

Some public affairs analysts are saying ” The Fulani herdsmen seems to have been empowered to fear no retribution or punishment, this the act of impunity..!!!

“Yes,their nomadic life made them wild and dangerous.To admit the wanderers into any community in the south to court a great danger.

Another said

“About 2 ,3 or 5 years ago , l thought we all heard that the Lagos state legislators outlawed open grazing along with numbers of other Southern states ! Am l correct ? “So, if l am not mistaking where is the enforcement of the anti-open-grazing bills that were voted and passed in many states in Southern Nigeria ?