10 Unwritten social rules everyone should know
July 1, 2022
- Don’t ask awkward questions like ‘Oh so you aren’t married yet?’ Or ‘Don’t you have kids’ or ‘Why didn’t you buy a house?’ For God’s sake it isn’t your problem.
- If you tease someone and they don’t seem to enjoy it, stop & never do it again.
- Praise publicly, criticize privately.
- There’s never a reason to comment on someone’s weight. Just say, “You look fantastic.” If they want to talk about losing weight, they will.
- When someone shows you a photo on their phone, don’t swipe left or right. You never know what’s next.
- Treat a cleaner with the same respect that you would treat the CEO. Nobody is impressed at how rudely you can treat someone below you, but people will definitely notice if you treat them with respect.
- Never give advice until you’re asked.
- Do not make plans in front of those not involved in the plans.
- When a friend / colleague offers you food, politely say no, but don’t do this after tasting or smelling it, you’re insulting them.
- Most importantly – Mind your own business unless anything involves you directly.
