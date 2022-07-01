Again, Court denies Ekweremadu & wife bail

The Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday adjourned the trial of a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on charges of conspiracy and organ harvest.

He faces a charge of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of another person for exploitation under the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

With the adjournment, the lawmaker will remain in custody until his next court date on July 7, 2022.

The embattled senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District appeared in court in London for a second time on Thursday wearing a grey tracksuit and holding a bible.

The report claimed no bail application was made and Ekweremadu will remain in custody until his next appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ court on July 7.

It said the consent of the attorney general is required for the case to continue because part of the alleged offence was committed outside of the United Kingdom.

Ekweremadu’s wife Beatrice, 55, is charged with arranging or facilitating the travel of another person for exploitation and will appear in court later due to a delay in her transport from prison.