Funke Akindele, 44, records 2 crashed marriages !

Funke married Kehinde on May 26, 2012, but the union crashed in July 2013.

By June 2022, the 44-year-old actress has recorded two crashed marriages already.

Meanwhile, not many of her fans would forget the bitter divorce between popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her first husband, Adeola Kehinde Oloyede aka Kendu.

Then, Oloyede was ready to wash the dirty linen in social media but friends and associates prevailed on him to stop the act.

The couple cited irreconcilable differences.

She re-married her estranged second husband, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz in 2016 at a private ceremony in London. The actress, whose fame in popular sitcom, ‘Jenifa; has spread beyond the shores of Nigeria, and her new husband welcomed a set of twins by December 2018.

On June 30, 2022, JJC Skillz announced the couple’s separation and that they had lived apart for three months.