Knocks on JJC Skillz for moving in with Funke Akindele

YouNews July 1, 2022 Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, News, nollywood Leave a comment 86 Views

“Funke asked me to move out of the house” is a key sentence, as Skillz announces end of his seven years marriage to Funke Akindele.

And many, especially African men, are scolding Producer/actor Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz for agreeing to move into Nollywood star, Funke Akindele-Bello’s house

“Son of men must restrategize o, those still living on women should have back up plans o

“Why did he moved into a woman’s before..
When we unrate our culture and do Anyhow

“Tell those housemen to situp and hustle. A man should remain a man, not a wife.

Actor Samuel Jemitalo has also reacted to actress Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’s marriage crisis.

In an Instagram post he shared, Jemitalo advised men “never to marry a woman that has made it” as she “will never respect you”.

He also told men not to “marry a woman that is a ‘socy media freak’ as they allegedly “learn things from a lot of women who don’t know the meaning of ‘feminism’”.

