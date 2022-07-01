Opinion : Ijon ‘tu eyeororo e (Ijaw nation think)

Some decades ago, perhaps in the early 60s, the iconic Yoruba dramatist, Herbert Ogunde jolted the Yoruba nation from its slumber when he waxed lyrical with his philosophical message entitled “Yoruba Ronu”. Literally translated to mean Yoruba Think. The message was apt and topical at the time due in part to the political development of the nation.

Though the content may have exited my memory, the title is no less fresh glued, as it were to my subconscious like the immortal words of Lord’s prayer. In the same token, kindly, allow me the pleasure to tow the same path with the late Yoruba sage.

Let me therefore, summon the audacity to usurp the plaintive ease of my people—-‘the ijaw nation, unquestionably, the fourth largest nationality in a rainbow nation. Let me address them in like manner— Ijaw nation stand up and Think. Think of your future.

Ijaw nation must arise from its self imposed inembriated state. They must put aside all our differences, if any and advance the cause of our people. It is time to forge a common front as a people, otherwise we shall be subsumed by the other dominant nationalities in the battle for power, influence and domination despite our strategic location in the wealth belt of the Niger Delta region.

We cannot afford to remain docile in the face of the political ambiguity threatening the unity of the nation. We must take our rightful place in the scheme of things especially in the face of the uncertainties of 2023. My people must be deliberate in their choice of action in the days ahead or else we may remain as stooges to the major nationalities. Why do I think so?

@ Thomas Peretu