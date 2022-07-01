Portable Submits self to Police, Court Strike Halts Arraignment, Gets Bail

By Felix Mordi

The Ogun State Police Command has adduced the ongoing strike embarked upon by the state workers as militating against the arraignment of Habib Okikiola (a.k.a Portable), over a masterminded assault on a young man.

The command had reacted to a viral video clip where Portable was seen ordering his followers to ruthlessly deal with a young man identified simply as DJ Chicken, inflicting him with bodily injuries.

“The flagrant display of impunity by Portable in the viral video is condemnable and, if not checked, it will send a wrong signal to the youths who are looking up to him as a role model”, police said, while ordering the hip-hop musician to report himself to any divisional police headquarters in the state or risk arrest.

However, in a press release e-signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, dated June 29 2022, he said that the suspect availed himself to the command headquarters at Eleweran on Wednesday, 29th of June, 2022.

According to the PPRO, “The artist reported at Eleweran at about 5pm with his father and manager. He was immediately ordered to be taken to the Public Complain Bureau (PCB) office by the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, where he was interrogated about his role in the assault meted to the boy in the video”.

Oyeyemi further stated that, “Since the offence committed is bailable and, coupled with the strike embarked upon by civil servants in the state, which also affected our courts, the suspect was released to a reliable surety who promised to produce him anytime he is needed”, adding “the assaulted victim has also been invited to come and state his own side of the story, to enable the command complete its investigation on time”.

.