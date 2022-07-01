The lid has been blown off the concealed reason behind collapsed marriage between Nollywood star, Funke Akindele-Bello and Producer/actor Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz

With the recent announcement on Instagram which revealed the end of the seven-year-old marriage, its obvious that there’s are remote causes.

“They are not really together. They both cheat on each other, and they both had a fight. My dad is practically living somewhere else,” revealed Funke Akindele’s stepson, Benito,

The young man whose mother Mella had issues with Funke’s husband over maltreatment of their son, also revealed in April 2022 that his father, Abdulrasheed Bello, and the actress was in an open relationship with the popular actress.

He said, “I don’t even have any care for them no more. I can’t talk on their behalf as a couple anymore. I can only say what I have seen. They are in an open relationship,” Benito claimed.(sic)

Apart from Benito’s claim, the report has it that Funke allegedly controlled her estranged husband which led to an initial separation of the couple.

YOU NEWS gathered Money is behind Funke Akindele’s crashed marriage”

“According to sources in Nigeria and majority in London, Funke and JJC Skillz’ marriage is going through some hard times to the extent that Funke reacting in anger verbally told JJC Skillz “Leave my house”

Sources present when the heated argument happened in their Amen Estate home quoted Funke saying “O ko owo mi je” (he embezzled my funds) when they tried calming her down.

Funke Akindele has boldly accused Abdul Bello of squandering money which she did not agree to as the largest owner of company.

We are not sure if this has anything to do with the apartment Abdul allegedly rented somewhere in Lagos.

Skillz since left Lagos for London maybe to cool down and also give his darling wife some space to calm down also.

Another source said that Skillz resorted to plan B because Funke has been “controlling” which Abdul has been tolerating all these years but it keeps getting worse.”