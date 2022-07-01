Tinubu, Wike hold secret meeting in France, as PDP govs shun Atiku

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, is set to meet with Nyesom Wike, according to feelers doing the rounds in the social media by Joe Igbokwe

Wike contested for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential ticket but lost to Atiku Abubakar.

Following his defeat, leadership of the PDP had suggested that Atiku should pick Wike as his running mate but the former instead settled for Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

This development has angered many chieftains of the PDP, including Governor Samuel Ortom, Ayo Fayose and others, who vowed not to work for the Turakin Adamawa.

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom accused him of failing to honour the democratic choice in the selection of his running mate.

Ortom also noted that Atiku failed to reach out to Wike and some other aggrieved members of the party after selecting the Delta State, Dr Godwin Okowa, as the vice-presidential candidate despite the recommendation of a 17-man selection committee which nominated Wike.

Wike had since jetted out of the country to Turkey where he is holidaying.

However, a chieftain of the APC, Joe Igbokwe said Tinubu would be having a meeting with Wike in France.