Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Women hails Funke Akindele for sending him packing

Women hails Funke Akindele for sending him packing

YouNews July 1, 2022 Celebrity, Entertainment, News, Trending Leave a comment 92 Views

Curiously Women have been ‘celebrating’ the fact that Funke Akindele sent her hubby packing from the house.

No one is even interested in the facts of the case.

Funke has done well and I am always proud of her considering her beginning from the ‘I Need to Know’ series.

Men, learn from this.

The celebration is not because the marriage failed but because a woman did what was never thought of.

A phrase has even been coined with “sending her to her father’s house or the streets where she belongs “.

Mostly used by men to threaten and shut their women up.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Knocks on JJC Skillz for moving in with Funke Akindele

“Funke asked me to move out of the house” is a key sentence, as Skillz ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.