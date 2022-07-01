Women hails Funke Akindele for sending him packing

Curiously Women have been ‘celebrating’ the fact that Funke Akindele sent her hubby packing from the house.

No one is even interested in the facts of the case.

Funke has done well and I am always proud of her considering her beginning from the ‘I Need to Know’ series.

Men, learn from this.

The celebration is not because the marriage failed but because a woman did what was never thought of.

A phrase has even been coined with “sending her to her father’s house or the streets where she belongs “.

Mostly used by men to threaten and shut their women up.