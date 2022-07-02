Actress Kemi Afolabi begins lupus treatment at US hospital

Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi, on Thursday announced that she has begun treatment for her year-long illness, lupus.

The actress had disclosed that she was battling the autoimmune disease in early 2022.

Sharing pictures of herself at the hospital on Thursday, the actress noted that she was undergoing treatment at The John Hopkins Hospital in Maryland, United States.

In her appreciation post, she mentioned Mercy Aigbe, Funke Akindele-Bello, Toyin Abraham, Yomi Fabiyi, Akin Olaiya, Adeoti Kazim, Shola Kosoko, Wumi Toriola, and others, as sponsors of the fundraiser.