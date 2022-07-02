Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Actress Kemi Afolabi begins lupus treatment at US hospital

Actress Kemi Afolabi begins lupus treatment at US hospital

YouNews July 2, 2022 Celebrity, Entertainment, News, nollywood Leave a comment 91 Views

Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi, on Thursday announced that she has begun treatment for her year-long illness, lupus.

The actress had disclosed that she was battling the autoimmune disease in early 2022.

Sharing pictures of herself at the hospital on Thursday, the actress noted that she was undergoing treatment at The John Hopkins Hospital in Maryland, United States.

In her appreciation post, she mentioned Mercy Aigbe, Funke Akindele-Bello, Toyin Abraham, Yomi Fabiyi, Akin Olaiya, Adeoti Kazim, Shola Kosoko, Wumi Toriola, and others, as sponsors of the fundraiser.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Revealed, What really Crashed Funke Akindele’s
7yrs marriage

The lid has been blown off the concealed reason behind collapsed marriage between Nollywood star, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.