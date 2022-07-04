NDLEA said it arrested one Muyiwa Bolujoko, who used to work with a public transport company, on Monday, June 29, 2022, for ingesting 90 pellets of cocaine.

He was arrested at the screening point before boarding a Qatar Airways flight en route Doha to Sharjah, with his trip expected to terminate in Dubai, UAE.

“The 39-year-old from Ijebu South LGA, Ogun State, was placed under excretion observation after a body scan result confirmed drug ingestion.

While in custody, the suspect excreted all the 90 pellets in four excretions. He claimed he left his N60,000 per month job as a BRT driver in February and decided to work as a drug courier to raise funds to buy a shuttle bus, popularly called Korope in Lagos, to continue his transport business.