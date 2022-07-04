Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Whistle Blower » Crime » Driver who left
N60k BRT bus job nabbed, excretes 90 cocaine wraps

Driver who left
N60k BRT bus job nabbed, excretes 90 cocaine wraps

YouNews July 4, 2022 Crime, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 64 Views

NDLEA said it arrested one Muyiwa Bolujoko, who used to work with a public transport company, on Monday, June 29, 2022, for ingesting 90 pellets of cocaine.

He was arrested at the screening point before boarding a Qatar Airways flight en route Doha to Sharjah, with his trip expected to terminate in Dubai, UAE.

“The 39-year-old from Ijebu South LGA, Ogun State, was placed under excretion observation after a body scan result confirmed drug ingestion.

While in custody, the suspect excreted all the 90 pellets in four excretions. He claimed he left his N60,000 per month job as a BRT driver in February and decided to work as a drug courier to raise funds to buy a shuttle bus, popularly called Korope in Lagos, to continue his transport business.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Result of Labour/NNPP merger talk : Kwakwanso says he can’t be Obi’s V.P

Rabiu Kwankwaso revealed the results of Berger talks with Peter Obi’s Labour Party. Former Kano ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.