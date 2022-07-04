It was one edition of Arise TV Morning Show that can never be forgotten in a hurry by the Crew of one of the leading privately owned Television station in Nigeria.

During the Wednesday edition of the breakfast show, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom who was the special guest for the program did not hide his feeling and anger over the myriad of security challenges confronting the nation.

Ortom while speaking on the spate of insecurity in Nigeria was specific on the situation of things in his state and how herdsmen have virtually made Benue State a hell on earth for his people.

He claimed that many farmers in Benue can no longer go to farm and do the normal farming business because of the incessant killings being carried out by the normadic cattle rustlers. According to the governor, herdsmen have destroyed many plantations in the state.

As a result of this, the state which used to be the food basket of the country has been rendered empty and unable to feed itself let alone the entire country. And this has affected the revenue generation of the state which consequently affected the capacity of his government to carry out its due responsibilities to the people.

However, trouble started when Abati asked him why he blamed virtually everything that is wrong in the state on activities of Herdsmen.

Responding to the statement, Governor Ortom said he is highly disappointed in Reuben Abati for asking him such a question.

According to him, Reuben Abati was part of Jonathan government between 2011 and 2015 and he saw how peaceful Benue State was. He saw how the state maintained its position as a food basket state and how there was no senseless killings by Herdsmen.

Saying now that he blames everything on Herdsmen is like being hypocritical, shying away from the truth and he is disappointed in that statement.

The governor said he has been complaining for many years on this subject and the whole Nigerians witnessed how his people are being killed in cold blood almost everyday without a word from the federal government.

He explained that he expected more from Abati who knows better than some of the journalists in Nigeria today.

The governor expressed his disappointment while answering questions bothering on affairs of his state from Arise TV analysts on Wednesday