Result of Labour/NNPP merger talk : Kwakwanso says he can’t be Obi’s V.P

Rabiu Kwankwaso revealed the results of Berger talks with Peter Obi’s Labour Party.

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, explained that the talk has collapsed.

That he cannot be a running mate to a former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, in the forthcoming presidential election.

Both men are in the race to become the next president when President Muhammadu Buhari completes his second term in office in May 2023.

While Kwankwaso is the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Obi will fly the flag of the Labour Party in the poll.

Amid calls for the duo to form an alliance as an alternative for Nigerians besides the two major political parties – All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kwankwaso wants Obi to accept to be his running mate.

“The northerner voters have made up their minds on what to do; certainly NNPP, nobody can change it,” he said during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics where he was asked who the people of the North would vote for.

6Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was a guest on Channels television.