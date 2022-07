At least six people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Highland Park, Illinois, in the area of a July 4th parade, the city said, and 16 people have been injured.

Police are still searching for a suspect in the incident but evidence of a firearm has been recovered from the scene, the city added.

The city has canceled all Fourth of July events and urged residents to avoid downtown.

The suburban city is located about 25 miles north of downtown Chicago. (CNN)