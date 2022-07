Joke Silva gets Kudos for inner strength to Use Olu Jacobs photo as it is !

Picture of frail looking Olu Jacob is trending.. As not a few are hailing the wife.

“The mileage is impressive though he battles some type of dementia as revealed by the wife not too long ago

“It’s not just old age, the man is sick, & they shouldn’t have used his pix in sickness.

They shouldn’t have used this photo.its a No-No” a fan said

But that impression was corrected by many.

” it doesn’t matter. Old age is a blessing. He is ok like that.