Statistics of ASUU strikes since 1999

ASUU strike Chart From 1999–2022
- 1999 – 2007:
1999: 5 Months
2000: – 3 Months
2002: – 2 Weeks
2003: – 6 Months
2005: – 2 Weeks
2006: – 3 Days
2007: – 3 Months
TOTAL: 18 Months and 3 days
- 2008 -2015:
2008: 1 Week
2009: 4 Months
2010 : 5 Months
2011 : 59 Days
2013 : 5 Months
TOTAL: 16 Months and 6days
- 2015 – 2022:
2017 : 1 Month
2018 : 3 Months
2020 : 9 Months
2021 : 11 Months
2022 : – 5 Months
From February 14 till date is 5 Months less 12 days and the end is not yet inview)
TOTAL: 29 Months less 12 days and still counting.