Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Whistle Blower » Investigation » Statistics of ASUU strikes since 1999

Statistics of ASUU strikes since 1999

YouNews July 5, 2022 Investigation, News, Press Release Leave a comment 67 Views

ASUU strike Chart From 1999–2022

  1. 1999 – 2007:
    1999: 5 Months
    2000: – 3 Months
    2002: – 2 Weeks
    2003: – 6 Months
    2005: – 2 Weeks
    2006: – 3 Days
    2007: – 3 Months
    TOTAL: 18 Months and 3 days
  2. 2008 -2015:
    2008: 1 Week
    2009: 4 Months
    2010 : 5 Months
    2011 : 59 Days
    2013 : 5 Months
    TOTAL: 16 Months and 6days
  3. 2015 – 2022:
    2017 : 1 Month
    2018 : 3 Months
    2020 : 9 Months
    2021 : 11 Months
    2022 : – 5 Months
    From February 14 till date is 5 Months less 12 days and the end is not yet inview)
    TOTAL: 29 Months less 12 days and still counting.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Gov. Ortom expresses disappointment in
Abati on Live Show

It was one edition of Arise TV Morning Show that can never be forgotten in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.