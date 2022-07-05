Woman flogs 11yr old with electric cable,injures him for losing N1,000

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, on Monday, ordered remand of a 27-year-old woman, Eunice Agboye, for alleged indecent treatment of her 11-year-old nephew.

Agboye allegedly fogged the minor with an electric cable for losing N1,000 she gave her to buy something.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to a one-count charge of indecent treatment of a child.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Daodu, ordered that she should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Daodu directed the police to send the case file to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case until July 14 for mention.

The police had arraigned Agboye, who resides on Ganiyu Eatate by Igbolomu Bustop, Agric, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, told the court that Agboye committed the offence on June 24 on Oshinteye Street, Ketu, Lagos.

He said that the defendant unlawfully and indecently dealt with the 11-year-old by flogging his buttocks with an electric wire.

“The victim, who has been living with the defendant for over three years, was sent to go and buy something and was given N1,000.

“He came back to report that the money got lost and was beaten badly by the defendant.

“The victim sustained serious injuries on his buttocks and other parts of his body,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that indecent treatment of a child attracts a seven-year jail term, according to Section 135 (1)(2) of the law. (NAN)