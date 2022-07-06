Complaints mount about NAPTIP, as Suspect commits suicide in its cell

Legal minds, concern citizen have been writing petitions against bad practices at National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Delay.Lack of care for process of law are said to be the bane of the agency.

Accused are detained longer than necessary, and the protocols are said to be against the law of natural justice.

Accused are made to pay money to be investigated.. A source said.. ” if you want your case to be investigated you need to pay or provide logistics like buses to convey the investigating officers, provide money for photographers, and so on”

Another source said ” a mere confirmation from the zonal office in another zone of the country would take months.

Mean while, a 39-year-old suspect has committed suicide at the detention center of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The suspect was arrested and detained in Ikeja GRA, Lagos State for child trafficking offences.

An intelligence officer on duty explained that while on a routine check, she discovered that the suspect detained hung himself.

NAPTIP authorities are yet to comment on the situation.

But the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident on Monday.

He stated that based on the report by the officer on duty, a team of detectives visited the scene and deposited the corpse at the Infectious Disease Hospital morgue in Yaba for autopsy.

The police spokesman also reiterated that the Lagos State Police Command would continue its investigation into the incident.