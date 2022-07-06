Stammering Nurse Commits Suicide over embarrassment from friends

A beautiful Ghanaian nurse committed suicide for a shocking reason, which has set many tongues wagging while others mourn.

This was discovered by a social media user on the popular social media platform Twitter, and according to the post, she decided to commit suicide after being teased by her friends for stuttering.

The post reads;

“She killed herself yesterday, rest in peace”

In another series of posts, the social media user wrote;

“A lot of depressed people with happy faces will say, ‘Why don’t people open up to anyone? The same people who claim they are the same people who share this problem like fire and brand you as a burden, no one is considered the same person who close.

People keep jumping to conclusions because they think they know what is going on in people’s lives.

No matter what situation you find yourself in life, suicide is never an option.