Terrorists Attack Buhari’s convoy..Analysts say..if gold rust, what happens to iron?

The audacity to attack a presidential convoy shows clearly the level of insecurity In our country.

Mr president should rise up to the occasion and finish these miscreants. This is an insult to the entire nation.

This has gone far beyond control. If Terrorists can attack the President’s advance team in his own state then what is the fate of ordinary citizens

” How can bandits attack convoy of president Buhari without any of the bandits been arrested or killed ?

Meanwhile, Garba Shehu,

Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on July 5, 2022 described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.

The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura.