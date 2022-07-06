Terrorists Kill Assist. Commissioner of Police in Katsina

“Today 05/07/2022 at about 1130hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists numbering over 300, on motorcycles, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles and General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), ambushed ACP Aminu Umar, Area Commander, Dutsinma and team, while on clearance operation of recalcitrant bandits/terrorists, in Zakka forest, Safana LGA of Katsina state. Consequently, the Area Commander and one other gallantly lost their lives during a cross exchange of gun fire.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda, on behalf of the officers and men of the Command expresses his deep sympathy to the family of the deceased and pray to almighty Allah to repose their souls in Jannatul Firdausi.

“Dabban reaffirms the Nigeria Police Force commitment on the ongoing onslaught against terrorism in the state until it is completely routed out, please.”