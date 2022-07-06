Touching story of Gbenga Daniel’s wheelchair bound son who got married July 2

Adebola Irede Daniel, one of former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel’s children got married on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Dignitaries from all walks of life witnessed the holy solemnisation between him and his fiancée, former Miss Morenikeji Ademiju.

Wheelchair bound, but active, happy and hope inspiring. He is the Managing Director at Kresta Laurel UK Ltd., an engineering consultancy company.

The well attended wedding party, which was held in Lagos, was anchored by veteran master of ceremony, Yemi Shodimu, who was a special adviser on communications and protocol.

A three-pronged event, it started out with an engagement ceremony, which was quickly followed by a civic wedding and then a reception.

Some of those who graced the occasion were; Senator Ita Giwa, former Cross Rivers State governor, Donald Duke, Wale Babalakin SAN, Olori Sola Adeoti, Olu Okeowo and other eminent guests entertained by versatile BJ Sax.

An inspirational speaker, Debola Debola, an engineer, has a Masters in Mechanical Engineering from the University College London (UCL.

He )once educated his followers on Instagram how he was confined to the wheelchair:

“I was born into a very comfortable home, with both amazing parents and without a disability. However, when I turned 5, I was diagnosed with paraplegia- a rare condition with no medical clarity. I became confined to a wheelchair. Growing up in Nigeria, I unconsciously associated disability to poverty and crime due to amputated beggars on the streets mostly as a result of Sharia Law practised in the North.

This was the general opinion of most Nigerians in my social circle as a child. Having myself become physically challenged, I was exposed to the stigma and assumptions that came with being ‘disabled’. All of a sudden, I was looked at with pity, with judgment and sometimes with resentment by my fellow countrymen.

As I became an adult, I began to realise that the onus was on me to make something of myself and create my life and future the way I envision it. My future was, and would always be in my own hands.”